Pan African Resources Plc - Directorate Change

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS and RNS on 14 September 2021, and are further advised that Dawn Earp (aged 59) has been appointed to the Board as the lead independent non-executive director and as the chairperson of the audit and risk committee with immediate effect.

Ms Earp is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in the gold mining industry, having served as Chief Financial Officer of Rand Refinery Limited and as an executive officer of finance at AngloGold Ashanti Limited. Ms Earp also currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Truworths International Limited.

Ms Earp has confirmed that, other than the information disclosed below, there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Current directorships:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Truworths International Limited

Directorships within the last 5 years:

African Gold Zone (Pty) Ltd Aveng Moolmans (Pty) Ltd Ekurkuleni Jewellery Beneficiation Project NPO Oro Africa (Pty) Ltd Pagliari (Pty) Ltd PPC Limited Rand Refinery India Private Limited Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd Teba Limited The Cape Mint (Pty) Ltd Transit Freight Forwarding (Pty) Ltd

Pan African Chairman Keith Spencer commented:

"The Board is delighted to welcome Dawn to the board of Pan African as the lead independent non-executive director. Dawn's experience will strengthen and diversify our board's expertise and we look forward to working with her."

Rosebank

21 September 2021

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com