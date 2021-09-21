Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.09.2021
Pan African Resources Plc - Directorate Change

Pan African Resources Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, September 20

Pan African Resources PLC

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the UK Companies Act 2006 with registration number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS and RNS on 14 September 2021, and are further advised that Dawn Earp (aged 59) has been appointed to the Board as the lead independent non-executive director and as the chairperson of the audit and risk committee with immediate effect.

Ms Earp is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in the gold mining industry, having served as Chief Financial Officer of Rand Refinery Limited and as an executive officer of finance at AngloGold Ashanti Limited. Ms Earp also currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Truworths International Limited.

Ms Earp has confirmed that, other than the information disclosed below, there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Current directorships:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
Truworths International Limited

Directorships within the last 5 years:

African Gold Zone (Pty) Ltd
Aveng Moolmans (Pty) Ltd
Ekurkuleni Jewellery Beneficiation Project NPO
Oro Africa (Pty) Ltd
Pagliari (Pty) Ltd
PPC Limited
Rand Refinery India Private Limited
Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd
Teba Limited
The Cape Mint (Pty) Ltd
Transit Freight Forwarding (Pty) Ltd

Pan African Chairman Keith Spencer commented:

"The Board is delighted to welcome Dawn to the board of Pan African as the lead independent non-executive director. Dawn's experience will strengthen and diversify our board's expertise and we look forward to working with her."

Rosebank

21 September 2021

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644		Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200		Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Hethen Hira
Pan African Resources PLC
Head: Investor Relations
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
