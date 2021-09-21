A report published today states the British grid needs to become more flexible at a faster pace to stay on track for a net-zero 2050 and called for time-of-use electricity tariffs and for the government to stop dragging its heels on issues such as EV charging.U.K. trade body the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology has renewed its call for clean energy auctions to be held every six months. The recommendation is one of six key demands made in a report published today which says the U.K. electricity grid is taking too long to become flexible enough to accommodate the volume of renewables ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...