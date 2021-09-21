COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Amprion GmbH EUR800mil 12yr
PR Newswire
London, September 21
Post Stabilisation notice
21 September 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Amprion GmbH, Dortmund Germany
EUR 800,000,000
0.625% Notes due 23 September 2033
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +0207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Amprion GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5VX4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 800,000,000
|Description:
|0.625%Notes due 23 September 2033
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
ING Bank
SEB
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.