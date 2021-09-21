COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Amprion GmbH EUR800mil 12yr

Post Stabilisation notice

21 September 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH, Dortmund Germany

EUR 800,000,000

0.625% Notes due 23 September 2033

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +0207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Amprion GmbH Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000A3E5VX4 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 800,000,000 Description: 0.625%Notes due 23 September 2033 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ING Bank

SEB

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.