

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) and National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) are in discussions in relation to a possible all-share combination, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.



Under the terms of the Potential Combination, it is expected that Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express ordinary shares for each Stagecoach ordinary share, resulting in them owning approximately 25 per cent of the Combined Group.



As at close of business on 20 September 2021, the terms of the Potential Combination implied a premium relative to the price of Stagecoach's ordinary shares of approximately 18.0 per cent based on respective closing share prices.



Upon completion of the Potential Combination, it is envisaged that Ray O'Toole would become Chair of the Board of the Combined Group, with John Armitt stepping down having been Chair of National Express since February 2013. Jorge Cosmen would be Deputy Chair of the Combined Group; and Ignacio Garat and Chris Davies would be CEO and CFO respectively of the Combined Group.



As per the U.K. rule, National Express is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 19 October 2021, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Stagecoach or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Stagecoach. The deadline can be extended only with the consent of Stagecoach and the Takeover Panel.



