Juniper Networks to Provide Industry-Leading Networking for Fujitsu's Data-Driven Enterprise Approach

Juniper High-Performance Switches to Complement Fujitsu's Leading Data Center Portfolio of Servers, Storage and Integrated Systems

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with Fujitsu for the supply of high-performance ethernet switches for Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY, Fujitsu Storage ETERNUS and Fujitsu Integrated System PRIMEFLEX portfolio across the EMEA region. Fujitsu and its partner ecosystem is delivering all sales, deployment, service and a single point of contact to its customers for select Juniper switches. General availability (GA) of the Juniper-enabled solution started March 26, 2021 in EMEA.

Fujitsu is very successful in helping enterprises overcome the ongoing dynamic challenges of exponential data growth (encompassing data acquisition, data preprocessing and data transmission) within IT infrastructure. To drive this even further, Fujitsu cooperates with technology partners to stay ahead of the marketplace's evolving demands and made its choice based on the breadth and depth of Juniper's experience-first portfolio, as well as the complementary fit with its own. As a leader in cloud and data center networking, automated operations and AI, Juniper will support Fujitsu and its customers to overcome network challenges around network agility, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Edge Computing.

Juniper Networks' strategy is the right fit to complement Fujitsu's data-driven ambitions: leveraging Juniper's ability to create data-driven networks that deliver intelligence and actionable insight with closed-loop assurance Fujitsu can focus on its own portfolio to deliver high-performance servers, storage and integrated system platforms that offer the optimal experience for its customers.

Fujitsu's solutions will be primarily underpinned by the Juniper Networks QFX Series, specifically the QFX5120, a cost-effective, flexible and compact-yet-powerful product that delivers next-generation capabilities such as network virtualization within large, high-density IP fabrics. The Juniper Networks EX Series Ethernet Switches will also be used by Fujitsu within its solution to provide switching for small-scale data center environments.

Supporting Quotes

"Building the right architectural foundation is the key to creating a successful data-driven enterprise. It involves efficient data management across edge, core and cloud. Juniper Networks is demonstrably one of the top players in all of these areas, thus their switching portfolio was a natural choice. This is only a start, as we see much more potential in their overall enterprise portfolio (notably with Juniper's recent acquisition of Apstra in mind) and we expect more synergies between us in the future."

-Olivier Delachapelle, EMEA Head of Product Line Management, Fujitsu

"Many enterprises are now moving their IT workloads and applications to a multicloud environment to ensure agile, scalable and cost-effective business operations. This migration calls for simplified, open and secure data center connectivity that enables easily-managed, unified compute, storage and network infrastructure. Fujitsu and Juniper have a shared vision to deliver flexible and consumable end-to-end solutions in support of this need."

- Thomas Desrues, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources

