

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) said it delivered a stronger profit than previously anticipated for the first half period. Group like-for-like sales were up 33% on prior year. For the full year, the Group now projects underlying operating profit to be ahead of its prior expectations.



For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pretax loss narrowed to 1.6 million pounds from a loss of 125.4 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.7 pence compared to a loss of 21.1 pence. Underlying operating profit was 13.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 42.9 million pounds. Before other items, loss per share from continuing operations was 0.3 pence compared to a loss of 9.1 pence.



Underlying revenue increased to 1.11 billion pounds from 838.9 million pounds, last year. On a statutory basis, Group revenue was 1.11 billion pounds compared to 840.1 million pounds.



The Group noted that no interim dividend will be paid for 2021.



