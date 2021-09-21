

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity PLC (DTY.L) said its underlying operating profit for the first half was down 10 percent from prior year mainly driven by the decline in volume. The Group said its business remains cash generative despite increased capital expenditure and corporation tax.



For the 26 week period ended 25 June 2021, profit before tax was 50.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 12.1 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 62.4 pence compared to a loss of 22.6 pence. Underlying operating profit declined to 37.8 million pounds from 41.9 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was 36.2 pence compared to 42.4 pence.



Underlying revenue increased to 169.4 million pounds from 169.1 million pounds, prior year. Revenue declined to 189.0 million pounds from 197.1 million pounds.



