

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon and Vienna Insurance Group AG or VIG said that on Monday, the Budapest Metropolitan Court rejected their joint appeal challenging the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior's decision to block VIG's acquisition of Aegon's Hungarian business.



VIG and Aegon said they will appeal against the Court's ruling before the Hungarian Supreme Court within the next 30 days.



VIG confirmed that, irrespective of the decision by the Budapest Metropolitan Court, it is continuing the constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Finance to clarify possibilities for a positive conclusion of the acquisition.



On November 29, 2020, Aegon agreed to sell its insurance, pension, and asset management businesses in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Turkey to VIG for 830 million euros.



On 6 April 2021, VIG received a decree from the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior blocking the planned acquisition of the Aegon companies in Hungary by a foreign company. VIG, jointly with Aegon, took legal action against this decision and filed a complaint with the Budapest Metropolitan Court on 5 May 2021.



