DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL
DEALING DATE: 20/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.8792
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10854827
CODE: PR1W
ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 122583 EQS News ID: 1234780 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
September 21, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)