As part of the Fête de la Science, which this year will have the theme "The thrill of discovery", ISAE-SUPAERO will once again open its entire campus to the public on Saturday 9 October from 10am to 6pm.

In the respect of the sanitary rules and on delivery of the sanitary pass, this event for families, companies, partners, journalists or alumni, plans to gather, 3000 people!

For the first time, ISAE-SUPAERO offers the possibility to visit the campus in the form of thematic tours: orientation tour, aeronautics tour, space tour, sustainable development tour, family tour and ISAE-SUPAERO in brief.

At the same time, the conferences will be broadcast live on the Institute's website so that as many people as possible can attend.

The programme includes

Visits to laboratories and research departments

Visit of the aero-acoustic wind tunnel

Demonstrations of ISAE SUPAERO infrastructures

Meetings with the student clubs

Exhibition: 1961-2021 Toulouse, a successful aerospace decentralisation

Presentation of digital learning and digital educational innovation solutions

Various information stands on courses and quizzes to test your knowledge of international education

Conferences: "Scientific emotion, the driving force of research", "Mysteries of the planet Mars: immersion in the Insight and Perseverance missions", "The future of civil air transport: what uses for our societies?

My life as a student at ISAE-SUPAERO" tour

For a green campus": an update on ISAE-SUPAERO's commitment and initiatives in terms of sustainable development

Visits to the InnovSpace Fablab, with an exclusive workshop for creating wooden objects using laser cutting

FOCUS ON TRAINING

Find all the information about our training programmes on our stands and at our conferences. A webinar dedicated to the Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering and the various specialized masters will be live, in English, from 4pm. Wherever you are connected, you can ask us all your questions!

More information on http://www.isae-supaero.fr and on our social networks: stay tuned!

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Free admission

Identification required

The Health Pass is mandatory at the entrance

Address: 10 avenue Édouard Belin 31055 Toulouse

Contacts:

Leïla Colaud

leila.c@oxygen-rp.com