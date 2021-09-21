Hargreaves Lansdown Selects ICS Athena

LONDON and SYDNEY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Control Systems (ICS) today announced that Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) the UK's largest digital wealth management service has selected ICS as their partner for investment data management, analysis and reporting.

Following a rigorous vendor evaluation and peer-review which commenced in early 2021, HL with assets under management in excess of US$185B and 1.645 million clients will be looking to extract business value from the ATHENA platform kicking off the project immediately.

"Hargreaves Lansdown provides a market leading range of research and tools to help investors build their portfolios. We are always looking to continually enhance our service to clients, and this project will help us put even better information in the hands of our investors", says Toby Hine-Haycock - Head of Funds Development, Hargreaves Lansdown.

HL will be utilising ICS ATHENA as a centralised platform for automated data management of various participants including custodians, market data vendors, risk systems and more, plus manage various functions and processes including; creation of a single source of investment data, investment reporting, risk analytics integration, post trade compliance, NAV validation, reconciliations, fact sheet production as well as ESG and sustainability reporting.

Christian Eriksen - Commercial Director of ICS says "Our unique hosted investment data platform supports investment organisations with best-in-class data and reporting tools that will provide a return-on-investment in weeks, not months or years. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people involved in the project from HL. This is a significant client for ICS in our mission to become a leading global investment data platform"

With the signing of Hargreaves Lansdown, ICS will continue to build on an already expanding European presence with plans to extend our team and continue to grow our client base.

About Investment Control Systems (ICS)

We make your investment data worth more by introducing a single source of truth via our cloud-based investment data management, warehouse, and reporting platform - ICS ATHENA.

This enables our clients to increase efficiency while scaling the operations of their investment teams to support their growth plans. Our solution is designed for asset owners, asset managers and asset consultants.

https://www.investmentcontrolsystems.com

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Over 1.64 million clients trust us with £135.5 billion (as at 30 June 2021), making us the UK's largest digital wealth management service. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.

Our purpose is to empower people to save and invest with confidence and help them build their financial resilience over the long-term. We provide a lifelong, secure home for people's savings and investments that offers great value and an incredible service making their financial life easy.

Clients rate our service highly, 90% say we are good, very good or excellent. Our expert research has been helping investors for almost 40 years through thick and thin.

https://www.hl.co.uk/about-us

