Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU) As at close of business on 20-September-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 704.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 706.14p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50