AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 20/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.8898

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18719981

CODE: WSRI

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 122639 EQS News ID: 1234893 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

