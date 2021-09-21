DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (JPHG) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2021 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP

DEALING DATE: 20/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 210.7219

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5933

CODE: JPHG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG Sequence No.: 122616 EQS News ID: 1234870 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234870&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2021 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)