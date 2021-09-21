DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2021 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 20/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 21683.6079

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 431996

CODE: JPNY

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 122614 EQS News ID: 1234868 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234868&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2021 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)