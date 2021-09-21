Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Stuttgart
21.09.21
08:04 Uhr
13,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
JSC Halyk Bank - S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Halyk Bank to 'BB+/B' from 'BB/B', outlook Stable

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank - S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Halyk Bank to 'BB+/B' from 'BB/B', outlook Stable 21-Sep-2021 / 12:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On September 17, 2021, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded Halyk Bank's ("Bank") ratings to BB+/B from BB/B, the outlook is Stable. The upgrade was based on the Bank's demonstrated resilience to adverse operating conditions, strong track record of operating performance, and significant progress in reducing nonperforming loans. S&P believes that the improving operating environment should be supportive for the Bank's progress in maintaining its asset quality metrics.

The stable outlook on Halyk reflects the S&P's expectation that the Bank will retain its market position and continue to demonstrate strong earnings capacity in the next 12-18 months.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 11,002.4 bn as at 30 June 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 592 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

For further information, please contact: 

Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  122645 
EQS News ID:  1234899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
September 21, 2021 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
