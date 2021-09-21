Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Launches Road Safety Pilot with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Agencies testing Waycare's AI-based traffic management technology to improve incident management, reduce response times, and support greater cross-agency collaboration in the Salt Lake City region

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Today, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced the pilot deployment of its traffic management technology within the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). The pilot, which launched in July 2021, will focus on major corridors in the Salt Lake City region along Interstates 15, 215, and 80, as well as Utah State Route 201. The agencies will leverage the Company's solutions to enable quicker, more efficient incident management and mitigation strategies, in addition to improving its collaboration and reporting capabilities.

"Existing methods for incident identification and the collection of traffic data are in need of technological innovation. With the activation of this UDOT/DPS pilot, we are pleased to see the continuing adoption of our artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions among government agencies to address the rapidly expanding use cases for better roadway intelligence," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor.

Using the Company's technology, UDOT's Traffic Operations Center (TOC) and Incident Management Team (IMT), as well as the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), will be able to collaborate in real-time on incident detection and response efforts from both the field and the office. Furthermore, the agencies will gain access to advanced AI insights, processed from historical and real-time datasets from existing infrastructure, in-vehicle data, GPS navigation apps, weather forecasts, and more. The Company's integration of de-identified connected vehicle (CV) safety data enriches its algorithms, improving the accuracy and timing of incident identification, congestion detection, and crash prediction.

The pilot will take place over the next several months with an option to extend longer pending internal evaluation between the partners involved. "Regional collaboration is a vital component to effectively accelerating incident response times and preventing secondary incidents," said Noam Maital, Co-Founder of Waycare. "UDOT and DPS are leading the way by laying out a blueprint for how regional agencies can leverage AI and cloud platforms to improve traffic safety for the Sale Lake City community."

Recently, Rekor also announced that its technology was selected for a pilot with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to enhance traffic management operations in the Baton Rouge area.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

CONTACTS:

Media:

Robin Bectel

REQ for Rekor Systems

rekor@req.co

Investor Relations:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Bulent Ozcan

ir@rekor.ai

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664901/Rekor-Subsidiary-Waycare-Launches-Road-Safety-Pilot-with-the-Utah-Department-of-Transportation-UDOT-and-Utah-Department-of-Public-Safety-DPS