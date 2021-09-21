

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automotive replacement parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) reported Tuesday that net income for the third quarter increased to $785.77 million or $35.72 per share from $740.46 million or $30.93 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales for the quarter grew 8.1 percent to $4.91 billion from $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $29.87 per share on revenues of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 4.3 percent for the quarter.



During the quarter ended August 28, 2021, AutoZone opened 76 new stores in the U.S., 29 stores in Mexico and five stores in Brazil. At fiscal year end, the Company had 6,051 stores in the U.S., 664 in Mexico and 52 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,767.



