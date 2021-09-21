

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said its single-shot vaccine showed strong and long-lasting protection in the real world. In a study that included 390,000 people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine effectiveness was 79 percent for COVID-19-related infections and 81 percent for COVID-19-related hospitalizations.



The company said the real-world data were consistent with the phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, which demonstrated 74 percent efficacy in the U.S. against severe/critical COVID-19. The vaccine was found to be 83 percent effective in preventing COVID-19-related death in the trial.



Johnson & Johnson said the phase 3 ENSEMBLE 2 study showed that another shot of its COVID-19 vaccine given 56 days after the first provided 100 percent protection against severe/critical COVID-19 - at least 14 days post-final vaccination. It also resulted in 94 percent protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the U.S.



