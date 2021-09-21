Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti: Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 130 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, September 22 - 23, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference, to be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, September 22nd - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) **** Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Crawford and Company (CRD-B) 9:15-9:45 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Global Industrial Company (GIC) ICF (ICFI) UNIFI (UFI) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) LICT Corporation (LICT) 10:00-10:30 UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Albany International (AIN) Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 10:45-11:15 Unisys (UIS) Kadant Inc. (KAI) Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) VSE Corporation (VSEC) Alico, Inc. (ALCO) 11:30-12:00 ePlus Technology (PLUS) Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) 12:15-12:45 CTS Corporation (CTS) Titan International, Inc. (TWI) TrueBlue (TBI) Casey's General Store (CASY) Spire Inc. (SR) **** 1:00-1:30 InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH) Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Neenah, Inc (NP) 1:45-2:15 Intelligent Systems Corp (INS) Modine Mfg. Company (MOD) Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Resources Connection (RGP) Viad Corp (VVI) 2:30-3:00 Kopin Corporation (KOPN) SPX Corporation (SPXC) PyroGenesis Canada Inc (PYR) Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) **** Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) 3:15-3:45 **** Hillenbrand (HI) U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Pitney Bowes (PBI) Charles River Associates (CRAI) Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) 4:00-4:30 A10 NETWORKS (ATEN) Graham Corporation (GHM) **** Shoe Carnival (SCVL) SP Plus Corporation (SP) Kimball International (KBAL) 1x1s Only American Woodmark (AMWD) Heritage Insurance Hldgs. (HRTG) Insperity (NSP) OneSpan (OSPN) **** ****

Virtual Agenda - Thursday, September 23rd - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 **** International Seaways (INSW) ZEN Graphene Solutions (ZENYF) Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) Matthews International (MATW) Quaker Houghton (KWR) 9:15-9:45 **** Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) **** Encore Wire (WIRE) Mistras Group (MG) The Metals Company (TMC) 10:00-10:30 Kimball Electronics (KE) GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) Team, Inc. (TISI) **** Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Tecnoglass (TGLS) 10:45-11:15 Methode Electronics (MEI) Ashford Inc. (AINC) Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (FLWS) Genie Energy (GNE) Griffon Corporation (GFF) 11:30-12:00 TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) **** Stagwell Inc. (STGW) **** Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) 12:15-12:45 Startek, Inc. (SRT) Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Brady Corporation (BRC) ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Comfort Systems USA (FIX) **** 1:00-1:30 Connection (CNXN) Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Avista Corporation (AVA) G5 Entertainment AB (GENTF) Korn Ferry (KFY) Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 1:45-2:15 Information Services Group, Inc. (III) USD Partners LP (USDP) Turning Point Brands (TPB) Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF) Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Standex International (SXI) 2:30-3:00 Forrester Research (FORR) Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) American Battery Technology (ABML) MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Ranpak Holdings (PACK) McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 3:15-3:45 Universal Electronics (UEIC) Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Midwest Holding (MDWT) **** CSG (CSGS) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 4:00-4:30 Poly (Plantronics, Inc. (POLY) RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) Reservoir Media (RSVR) NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 1x1s Only Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) GATX Corp (GATX) Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Kirkland's (KIRK) Farmer Brothers (FARM) **** **** Heritage Insurance Hldgs. (HRTG) Stride Inc. (LRN) **** ****

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team

212-453-7031

conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664921/Sidoti-Fall-Virtual-Small-Cap-Investor-Conference