Park Place Technologies Offers Strengthened Professional Services Portfolio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, is strengthening its Professional Services portfolio with offerings bolstered by the November 2020 acquisition of Curvature.

Park Place Professional Services delivers value-added services that complement Park Place's core hardware maintenance business. Professional Services works with clients to innovate technical solutions to IT challenges. These challenges can be centralized in a data center or distributed across the customer's IT infrastructure. As the global leader in data center maintenance, Park Place understands the client's entire IT infrastructure; adding Professional Services further simplifies "one-stop shop" access to data center needs -- saving time and money while protecting Uptime.

While Park Place previously offered several Professional Services offerings as part of its client experience portfolio, the Curvature acquisition greatly expands the depth and breadth of available services. The Curvature acquisition integrates a $34 million business that handled nearly 800 projects in 2020, encompassing 43,000 dispositioned assets, 40,000 assets deployed in North America and 3,531 Remote hands dispatches, while maintaining a 100% project Customer Satisfaction rating.

"Our dedicated team of highly trained field engineers, system engineers and project managers can help facilitate smooth IT infrastructure support operations, from basic IT tasks like IMAC to data center migrations and more," said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO.

The Park Place Professional Services portfolio includes:

Wireless Transformation

Park Place's Wireless Transformation service leads organizations through wireless modernization by leveraging a three-phase Assessment & Design, Build & Ship and Deployment process - on a global scale - giving clients a single-vendor resource.

IT Asset Disposition

Comprehensive ITAD services support local and global disposition of customer IT assets through a proven and secure process. Services can include de-installation and transportation of assets; hard drive erasure or destruction; and E-waste recycling. Required compliance to R2, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certifications demands that Park Place adhere to the highest industry standards.

Data Center Relocation

Park Place can aid in hardware relocations, whether it's moving several pieces of equipment, an entire data center, or consolidating multiple data centers.

Data Migration

Park Place utilizes established Congruity360 technology to offer global, single-source expert consultation and support for vendor-agnostic, large-scale, complex data migrations. We help plan and strategize for moves involving Cloud, on-prem and hybrid storage platforms.

Remote Hands

Remote Hands support is a service available to Park Place clients to assist with the operational support of infrastructure assets. This includes tasks such as rebooting hardware, installing new hardware, moving devices within the rack, adding components to existing assets, removing devices, and much more.

IMAC Services

Park Place's global footprint of technicians and engineers can support IMAC requirements and ensure there are qualified resources prepared to perform the tasks requested at the time clients need them.

Deployments

Park Place provides onsite technical resources and project management for large-scale deployments, such as network, wireless, compute or storage refreshes, system upgrades, or hardware implementation at new sites.

Discovery Services

Park Place offers manual and automated IT asset discovery solutions - each designed to provide the right level of detail about IT environments to enable fact-based decision-making to drive IT strategy and transformation.

Staff Augmentation

Park Place can provide onsite resources to support long-term or short-term IT initiatives, or remote technical resources for part-time or full-time needs.

Hal Malstrom, Park Place GM of Professional Services, said the integration of Curvature's Professional Services strengths further distances Park Place from competitors.

"We understand the pressure clients face to keep their company's IT running efficiently. Leveraging our Team's expertise and experience, we assist global clients in meeting their IT goals and while staying on budget," he said. "We give customers more choices in how they optimize their IT spend. Park Place is uniquely positioned to help organizations devise and deploy vendor-neutral approaches to extending IT asset lifecycles, maintaining uptime globally and moving to the cloud."

