

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) said that it continues to work with regulators on addressing and resolving workplace complaints it has received.



The company confirmed that it is complying with a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subpoena issued to the Company and several current and former employees and executives regarding disclosures on employment matters and related issues. The Company is confident in its prior disclosures and is cooperating with the SEC's investigation.



Activision Blizzard noted that it has made a number of important improvements including significant changes to personnel, exiting a number of employees, and expanding compliance resources.



In addition, the company has refreshed its HR organization and, this week, will welcome a new Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges, who joins the Company from The Walt Disney Company. The Company has also expanded training, performance management, and anti-harassment resources.



