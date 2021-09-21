ev Transportation Services Inc.: evTS Announces Tier-1 Strategic Partnership to Manufacture and Distribute Flagship FireFly ESV in the United Kingdom

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced it has entered into a cooperative agreement to manufacture and distribute its all-electric FireFly® ESV vehicles in the United Kingdom in conjunction with Auto Innovation Group ("AIG") and its subsidiary Evtec Automotive, a U.K.-based electric vehicle technology group.

evTS intends to launch a UK based subsidiary to manufacture, distribute and service its FireFly all-electric light weight commercial utility vehicles in the UK and throughout Europe, starting with the FireFly ESV (Essential Services Vehicle). This agreement is further to an earlier announcement outlining plans to assemble and sell up to 5,000 FireFly vehicles over the next 3 years in the U.K. and markets in Western Europe.

AIG will collaborate with evTS and support its sales, marketing, service and manufacturing operations in the UK and Western Europe. evTS plans to bring its vehicles and product knowledge to the UK, leveraging AIG's local market knowledge, OEM sourcing relationships and prospective customer/partner relationships, as well as support of any government affairs activities deemed necessary and appropriate.

"We believe the combination of AIG's experience and industry leadership in automotive manufacturing technologies and evTS' experience in design of the FireFly platform and recent launch into new market sectors, creates the perfect environment to forge promising new revenue streams in the U.K. and European markets," said evTS Chairman and CEO David Solomont.

"This is an exciting development for AIG and Evtec Automotive. The innovative FireFly is going to play an important role in the increasing zero-emission commercial utility vehicle market. It will also be able to take advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for electric last-mile vehicles, becoming a pivotal catalyst in improving urban air quality, and making U.K. and European towns and cities better places to live and work. We have hugely exciting ambitions for the way we make and distribute the FireFly and can't wait to get started," said AIG Chairman David Roberts.

"Evtec Automotive and the wider Automotive Innovation Group is exactly the right organisation to drive the FireFly's success in the U.K. and European markets. It is entering a hugely expanding sector and Evtec will be able to fully exploit that, as well as utilizsing ambitious plans to expand local supply chains and innovative ways of selling, distributing and servicing the FireFly," said Keith Stanton, AIG Board Mmember and former Ford of Europe EV Program Executive.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

About Evtec Automotive and the Auto Innovation Group

Evtec Automotive is a U.K.-based group, that focuses on every aspect of the electric vehicle supply chain and the end-to-end lifecycle of EVs. Its mission is to source, make, deliver and then sustainably dispose of all EV technologies, driving social change and the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

It is a member of the Auto Innovation Group, an automotive technology organisation founded by leading entrepreneur David Roberts. AIG seeks to generate attractive long-term returns within the manufacturing sector and as such has built up an impressive portfolio of private companies, located in the U.K., in a wide variety of sectors including luxury goods, automotive vehicles and trucks, automotive parts and components, consumer goods and industrial products, that compliment each other to provide the market with superior products and services. AIG's objective is to push the boundaries of manufacturing excellence through investing in promising companies, clever technology and market leading practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

