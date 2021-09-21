

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Fort Lauderdale-headquartered AutoNation, Inc. (AN), an automotive retailer, on Tuesday said it appointed Mike Manley as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors, effective from November 1. He replaces Mike Jackson, who will retire on the same day.



Manley currently serves as Head of Americas for Stellantis and sits on the Groups Executive Council. Most recently, Manley worked as Chief Executive Officer at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., from July 2018 to January 2021.



Previously, Manley also served as CEO of Jeep, CEO of Ram, Chief Operating Officer for the APAC region, and an FCA Group Executive Council member.



