Partnership Will Support Improved Healthcare Delivery and Patient Care Outcomes in the Region of Achterhoek

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, has expanded its international presence through an implementation in the region of Achterhoek, Netherlands, together with local partners MIJNPGO and WeDoTrust.

This implementation is meant to support the region's ambition to become the healthiest region in the Netherlands by 2030. To that end, the project will have timed implementations and deployments aimed at improving healthcare across all demographics.

The Achterhoek solution is based on Get Real Health's existing platform, and is customized for the region's needs and called "MIJNPGO." This customization effort includes ensuring compliance with Medmij, the technology standard across the Netherlands, which requires the secure exchange of data between care providers and patients. The initial pilot served a select cohort of care organizations including Sensire, the largest elderly care organization in the region. An expanded roll-out will utilize feedback and aim at improving the user experience over time.

"We are thrilled to participate in this important initiative. Our platform perfectly aligns with the mission of Achterhoek with respect to improved healthcare delivery and patient care outcomes both today and into the future," said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health.

"In the Dutch region of Achterhoek, we are constantly working on adding more professional applications of modern technology in healthcare, together with other healthcare organizations and partners," said Maarten van Rixtel, chief executive officer of Sensire, the largest elderly care organization in the region. "With MIJNPGO, the patients gain more insight into their own health. In addition, patients can share information with healthcare workers or caregivers. MIJNPGO therefore gives patients much more control over their own care and treatment process. This creates equal discussions and certain decisions can be made jointly. For us, MIJNPGO is one of the fundamental bases of healthcare for the future. We are looking forward to the moment when MIJNPGO will be used by many patients."

Following the initial launch of the pilot in 2020, Get Real Health expanded the release of the platform at the end of August 2021, along with a website design refresh and portal upgrade to improve patient outcomes, enhance health, and implement a more engaging platform to the overall user base.

Through similar deployments in Canada, New Zealand, the Middle East and the United Kingdom, Get Real Health has established itself as an international presence in the patient engagement arena. "We see patient engagement as a global issue, and we develop applications with that philosophy in mind," explained Wiener. "Our platform is flexible and scalable to serve individuals worldwide."

About Get Real Health

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools that they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. Our suite of products helps deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, and increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.getrealhealth.com.

About WeDoTrust

WeDoTrust is a consultancy and audit company. They assist healthcare institutions, among other things, in drawing up a realistic digital change agenda based on their strategy and financial possibilities. In doing so, they take into account the strength of the organization, market demand and the (im)possibilities of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "projects," "targets," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "potential," "may," "continue," "should," "will" and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the success of Get Real Health's solutions in the region of Achterhoek, Netherlands, are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: the ability of Get Real Health's technology and tools to successfully provide patients with more control over their healthcare information and allow greater accessibility to clinical teams and health records; the ability of Get Real Health's platform to comply with the Medmij technology standard; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI's revenue and could materially affect CPSI's gross margin and income, as well as CPSI's financial position and/or liquidity; actions to be taken by CPSI in response to the pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; changes in revenues due to declining hospital demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); CPSI's potential inability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel, as well as the disruptive effect of sales force restructurings; exposure to numerous laws, regulations and other requirements through CPSI's international business activities; potential failure to develop or enhance products in response to market demands, as well as undetected errors or problems in new products or enhancements; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of CPSI's or its partners' information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information or inability to provide patient care because of system unavailability; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; service interruptions resulting from loss of power and/or telecommunications capabilities; potential increased expenses related to labor or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms or at all, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective; and other risk factors described from time to time in CPSI's public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, CPSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents CPSI's outlook only as of this date, and CPSI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or development after the date of this press release.

