Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

21 September 2021

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. 80,010,775 99.96% 31,193 0.04% 80,041,968 20,334 2. To re-elect Neil England as a Director of the Company. 79,950,090 99.92% 64,688 0.08% 80,014,778 47,524 3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company. 79,673,394 99.57% 341,384 0.43% 80,014,778 47,524 4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of Company. 79,947,877 99.95% 41,739 0.05% 79,989,616 72,686 5. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 31 March 2021. 79,780,463 99.69% 249,605 0.31% 80,030,068 32,234 6. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to Company. 79,979,906 99.93% 53,614 0.07% 80,033,520 28,782 7. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 79,991,733 99.95% 38,425 0.05% 80,030,158 32,144 Special Resolutions 8. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. 79,920,628 99.86% 110,355 0.14% 80,030,983 31,319 9. To disapply pre-emption right in relation to the allotment of securities for cash within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. 79,773,034 99.66% 269,362 0.34% 80,042,396 19,906 10. To authorise the sale of Treasury Shares at a discount to the net asset value per share and to disapply pre-emption rights within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. 76,643,984 95.79% 3,371,014 4.21% 80,014,998 47,304 11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. 79,952,956 99.91% 70,349 0.09% 80,023,305 38,997 12. To adopt new Articles. 79,677,965 99.56% 355,287 0.44% 80,033,252 29,050 13. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 79,703,533 99.58% 338,380 0.42% 80,041,913 20,389

Notes:

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 181,013,697.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

