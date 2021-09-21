Global Organic Dinnerware Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,557.13 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [146 Pages] By Research Dive

The global organic dinnerware market is expected to witness a notable growth by 2028, owing to rising adoption of organic products. The plates sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. The North American region is expected to lead the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Organic Dinnerware Market by Type (Plates, Bowls, Cup Sets, and Others), Distribution Channel (Home and Commercial), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

According to the report, the Global Organic Dinnerware Market is expected to garner a revenue of $1,557.13 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Dynamics of the Market

Increasing prevalence of health-conscious people across the globe and rising adoption of organic products among people are expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, surging collaborative initiatives from major players of the market and availability of wide variety of innovative organic dinnerware products are further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for ceramic dinnerware is expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of organic dinnerware is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Organic Dinnerware Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a medium impact on the growth of the global organic dinnerware market, owing to the lockdowns prevalent in various countries across the globe and growing trend of cooking and taking food orders during the pandemic. Lockdowns led to the closure of hotels and restaurants, and hence dine-in for customers were prohibited. This caused disruptions in the production and supply chain of dinnerware products. But increasing food orders during lockdowns and rising demand for porcelain dinnerware created decent profits for the growth of the market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the plates sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and generate a revenue of $720.49 million during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of organic plates, due to its eco-friendly, compostable, and chemical-free properties, is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the commercial sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and generate a revenue of $884.9 million during the forecast period. Rising demand for organic dinnerware in restaurants and hotels are expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By region, the North American region is expected to dominate the market and generate a revenue of $568.35 million during the forecast period. Increased standard of living among people and availability of leading players of the market in this region are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top 10 Major Players of theOrganic Dinnerware Market

Lenox Hermes Herend Royal Doulton Corelle Royal Worcester Guy Degrenne Libbey Meissen Wedgwood

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in October 2019, Lenox Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of giftware, tableware, and collectible products, completed their redesigning and rebranding with the launch of 3 new websites for their Lenox, Dansk and Reed & Barton brands. The websites will facilitate an enhanced shopping experience for the customers with simplified navigation between different brand websites.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

