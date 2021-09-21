Issuu Expands International Footprint with New Office in Portugal

New office will help Issuu accelerate growth by tapping into software engineering and product management talent in Braga

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BRAGA, Portugal, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Issuu today announced the grand opening of a new office in Braga, Portugal, a burgeoning hub for technology innovation with the region's second highest rate of higher education students in science and technology, according to Portugal's Institute of National Statistics.

Initially the new office, located on the Rua Cidade do Porto, will focus on hiring local software engineers and product managers to work on Issuu's award-winning content publishing and marketing SaaS platform. Issuu has already brought onboard four new full-time employees and plans to hire 20 more by the end of 2021.

"Over the past year, Issuu has seen unprecedented growth as digital content fuels the creator economy," said Joe Hyrkin , chief executive officer at Issuu. "Braga is the ideal location to hire technical talent, especially given the efforts by Mayor Ricardo Rio over the last decade to build a startup ecosystem and create relationships between companies, local government, and the innovation-driven University of Minho."

Continued Hyrkin, "This new team will collaborate closely with our Copenhagen and Berlin offices as we continue to develop Issuu as a sustainable, one-stop destination for creators to publish and share content online. We're excited to open this new office and look forward to becoming part of the local tech community."

"I was excited when I first heard Issuu was coming to Braga. In professional and academic circles, downloading PDFs has given way to links on Issuu, and I've come across the company many times," said Ricardo Rio , mayor of Braga. "Our investments in Startup Braga and Invest Braga are rapidly growing our tech and startup ecosystem, and we're thrilled to welcome an innovative company like Issuu."

About Issuu

With over 30 million publications hosted and 4+ billion monthly page views, Issuu is the largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform in the world. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform designs from static files into marketing assets for every distribution channel - including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more.

Founded in 2006, Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. with offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga, Portugal. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com.