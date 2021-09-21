DJ Everlytic: Emails remain key to BFCM campaigns, highlights Everlytic

Emails remain key to BFCM campaigns, highlights Everlytic 21-Sep-2021

How to make marketing and sales emails stand out from the crowd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - African Media Agency - 21 September 2021 - With Black Friday (26 November) and Cyber Monday (28 November) looming, Everlytic says that retailers need to consider how best to differentiate their customer communication amidst the inevitable barrage of email marketing traffic. JD Engelbrecht - Everlytic

In the week running up to Black Friday last year, Everlytic's email servers processed an average of 1.7 terabytes of data per day. Data volumes peaked on Black Friday and the day before at 3.2 terabytes and 3.1 terabytes respectively.

Retailers must therefore employ simple but actional strategies that line up consumers' attention curves with their messaging loads.

Inbox 101: Timing is critical

There is a theoretical attention curve that represents key factors in getting emails noticed: the frequency by which a consumer pays attention to their inboxes; what the level of competition is for a message in the inbox at the time; and the practical message load on a consumer.

With consumers receiving 70% fewer emails on weekends, there is a higher probability that they will notice a marketing message come through during that time. However, when they return to the office on a Monday, a retailer must consider whether a consumer reads emails from the bottom. If so, the most impactful marketing messages should reach the recipient after they have logged off on a Friday. A good time to send such an email to a work address is just before 20:00. When it comes to personal email addresses, retailers should consider sending a targeted communication before 13:00 on a Saturday.

A personal approach

Some strategies retailers should consider when it comes to enticing a consumer to open an email include the following approaches:

-- The sender's name: What is the likelihood that the consumer knows the brand or expects messages from theorganisation? Retailers need to use brand recall and equity, or personalise the email using the name of an accountmanager.

-- The sender's address: This must be legitimate and trustworthy.

-- Subject line: Emojis work well to catch attention as does inserting the recipient's name in the subjectline text.

-- Call to action: Is this informing; offering a discount; providing a personalised offer? There must be adistinct and value-adding reason for sending the mail.

Retailers can also consider using Gmail's promotional metadata tool. This lets the brand present their logo, discount details, end dates, and promotional images with the email while avoiding the junk folder.

Getting noticed and ensuring success over Black Friday and Cyber Monday requires continual monitoring of the environment. Retailers must be willing to tweak and change their strategy as required.

About Everlytic

Everlytic is an all-in-one bulk email, text message, voice broadcasting, push notifications, and marketing automation software that sends billions of emails a year.

Everlytic customers are delighted with the effectiveness, ease of use, and support that its solutions and teams offer. Everlytic stands proud as a world-class messaging platform, recognised and endorsed by leading industry experts.

Media contact

Lesley Rencontre lesley@duomarketing.co.za

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

