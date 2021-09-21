Anzeige
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2021
Aftermaster, Inc.: Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the "expert market" on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.

About Aftermaster Inc.
Aftermaster Audio Labs is an award-winning, leading edge audio technology company that specializes in the development of proprietary and groundbreaking audio technologies and products. Aftermaster Audio Labs developed Aftermaster® audio, a true breakthrough in audio technology that brings extraordinary amplitude, depth, clarity and fullness to any audio recording throughout its entire frequency range, without compromise. The Aftermaster team's discography includes more hit records than any other audio technology company in the world. We know what sounds right.

Aftermaster products and divisions include: Aftermaster semiconductor chips and software for embedding in consumer products, Aftermaster developed and branded consumer and professional electronic products, Promaster on-line music mastering for independent music artists and in-studio professional music mastering services. For more information, please visit aftermaster.com/products

CONTACT:
Aftermaster Inc
Mirella Chavez
CFO
mchavez@aftermater.com

SOURCE: Aftermaster, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664885/Aftermaster-Inc-Notice-to-Shareholders

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
