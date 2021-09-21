

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canada's ruling Liberal Party is set to return to power having projected to win 157 seats in the snap federal election.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought a third term in office two years ahead of schedule with the aim of securing a solid majority, but failed to do so.



170 seats are needed to form a majority government in the 338 member House of Commons, but he will be leading a minority government for the second successive term.



Trudeau faced stiff resistance from the main opposition center-right party, led by new Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.



With results yet to come, the Conservatives are projected to win 122 seats.



The leftist New Democratic Party and the Quebec-based separatist party Bloc Quebecois are trailing in the following positions.



At a victory speech, flanked by his family, 49 year-old Trudeau said, 'You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get through this pandemic into brighter days ahead. That's exactly what we are ready to do.'



'Canadians sent him back with another minority at a cost of $600 million and deeper divisions in our great country', said Toole, who earlier criticized the premature polls calling it a waste of time and money.



During the campaign, the liberal prime minister struggled to explain why he opted an early election amidst the pandemic, forcing people to vote for the second time in two years.



Although this is the third straight election victory for the Liberal Party since 2015, heading a minority government cripples Trudeau's absolute power as the ruling party will be forced to work with the opposition in order to pass laws and maintain power.



