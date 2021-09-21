The "Metal-clad Cable Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global metal-clad cable market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global metal-clad cable market to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on metal-clad cable market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on metal-clad cable market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global metal-clad cable market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global metal-clad cable market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, the Growth Matrix in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Company Profiles

AFC Cables

Aksh Optifibre

Belden Inc.

Nexans S.A.

General Cable Corp

PDU Cables

Prysmian

Southwire

Huadong Cable Group

Other Companies

Segment Covered

The global metal-clad cable market is segmented on the basis of metallic cover type, armor material, and end-use industry.

The Global Metal-clad Cable Market by Metallic Cover Type

Smooth (Tube) Metallic Sheath

Corrugated Metallic Sheath

Interlocking Metal Tape Armor

The Global Metal-clad Cable Market by Armor Material

Aluminum

Steel

Others

The Global Metal-clad Cable Market by End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the metal-clad cable market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the metal-clad cable market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global metal-clad cable market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Metal-clad Cable Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Metal-clad Cable Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Metallic Cover Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Armor Material

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Metal-clad Cable Market

4. Metal-clad Cable Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Metal-clad Cable Market by Metallic Cover Type

5.1. Smooth (Tube) Metallic Sheath

5.2. Corrugated Metallic Sheath

5.3. Interlocking Metal Tape Armor

6. Global Metal-clad Cable Market by Armor Material

6.1. Aluminum

6.2. Steel

6.3. Others

7. Global Metal-clad Cable Market by End-use Industry

7.1. Residential

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Others

8. Global Metal-clad Cable Market by Region 2021-2027

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Metal-clad Cable Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

