The mobile developers from Dallas, Texas' Shokworks have signed an agreement with the Spanish eSports mobile gaming platform eGoGames for the dissemination of High-Speed Hands, an ability game that consists in detecting the best Poker hand on the table in the least time possible.

This game, like all games on the eGoGames mobile esports platform, will be a competitive mobile arena for users across the world. The patented software of the Spanish start-up guarantees a fair matchup between players of the same skill level, resulting in a fair, fun competition, and also allows play between friends.

Alejandro Saez, CEO of eGoGames, Europe's leading eSports platform for mobile games, is confident this partnership will expand eGoGames' footprint into the roughly $20 billion American mobile game market.

"One of the strategic objectives of the company was to have the support of the big mobile games developer," Saez said. "Signing with Shokworks is a great accomplishment."

Shokworks CEO Alejandro Laplana said, "Skill games are the fastest-growing gaming sector in the world, and High Speed Hands is not only a fun and exciting skill game, but it's also a great training tool to learn the game of poker. We are excited to showcase our game with eGoGames powering the new age of functionality and features for skill gaming worldwide."

About eGoGames

eGoGames, is the leading eSports platform for mobile games in Europe. It has a proprietary algorithm capable of matching players with the same skill level, creating a real competition between users from all over the world. eGoGames was born to disrupt the mobile game industry, creating a new monetization ecosystem that replaces Ads and IAPs with eSports competitions. This also creates the figure of the professional mobile eSports athlete that can practice for free and make a living out of these competitions from their phones.

About Shokworks

Shokworks delivers custom software development and IT consulting services to global startups and enterprise companies looking to embrace digital transformation. As a venture studio with more than 30 portfolio companies, Shokworks partners with entrepreneurs to provide strategic advice and invest human capital in early-stage startups to quickly bring products and companies to maturity, offering best-in-class web and mobile app design, development and testing across platforms and industries to create beautiful, engaging digital experiences that users love and that drive results.

