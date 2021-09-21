World Health Organization Recognizes MediPines AGM100 in 2021 Compendium for Innovative Health Technologies

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has just featured MediPines AGM100 , pulmonary gas exchange analyzer as an innovative technology in their 2021 compendium, "WHO compendium of innovative health technologies for low-resource settings" . This year's annual assessment report provided much needed global awareness for technologies that could have an immediate impact on COVID-19 and other general health outcomes. The portable MediPines AGM100 was selected for its ability to "instantly detect changes in pulmonary gas exchange in disease states such as COPD, pneumonia, influenza, and ARDS caused by COVID-19", as reported in the WHO assessment.

The AGM100 provides clinicians with a full picture of patient blood oxygen and gas exchange levels right at the bedside without requiring any blood draws or needle sticks, which helps prevent problems like infection in low resource settings. This provides substantial improvements in patient safety and care, since clinicians can objectively understand what's exactly happening in the lungs and blood without any time delays or logistical complications.

The WHO compendium report's purpose is to acknowledge new medical technologies with significant global potential and to bring awareness for better implementation and uptake, especially in low resource settings. The WHO panel of international experts participated in the selection and evaluation project, including influential physicians, biomedical engineers, and regulatory experts from 37 countries. In the end, they selected the top 24 technologies out of hundreds considered; MediPines is one of only 15 highlighted technologies which is available commercially.

"Our product has proven very beneficial in the assessment of COVID-19 patients," said Steve Lee, MediPines CEO and co-inventor of the AGM100. "We are honored to be recognized by the World Health Organization. MediPines remains committed to working hand-in-hand with healthcare professionals and policy makers seeking to combat COVID-19 and other deadly respiratory diseases."

MediPines AGM100

MediPines AGM100 is the world's first non-invasive gas exchange analyzer. It is a respiratory monitoring system used to rapidly assess a patient's respiratory status. The device is FDA cleared and approved by Health Canada for COVID-19 Emergency Use.

About MediPines

MediPines Corporation, based in California, is a market leader in respiratory assessment and monitoring of pulmonary gas exchange. The company mission is to advance respiratory medicine by providing physiology-based respiratory devices that enhance clinical effectiveness and achieve better patient outcomes. www.medipines.com

