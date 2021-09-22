5G Monetization, Autonomous Networks and Digital Transformation Will Be Highlighted During TM Forum Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its leadership in helping service providers navigate the rapidly changing communications market during TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Series 2021. The event will include both virtual and in-person sessions and take place from Wednesday, September 22 to Thursday, October 14.

Netcracker will present on a variety of topics, including 5G monetization, cloud-native BSS/OSS adoption, digital transformation and intent-driven autonomous networks, as well as participate in the virtual exhibition and networking opportunities throughout the conference.

Research Spotlight Wednesday, September 22, 2:00 PM CET 8:00 AM EDT

Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker, will join other industry experts for "Revenue growth for telecom operators assessing the options" to discuss the possibilities beyond simple connectivity for service providers in their pursuit of new revenue streams.

In Conversation Tuesday, October 5, 9:00 AM CET 3:00 AM EDT

Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker, will present "Business cases for the adoption of cloud-native BSS/OSS" and discuss practical examples that highlight Netcracker's role in supporting CSP migration to the cloud.

Panel Discussion Wednesday, October 6, 10:00 AM CET 4:00 AM EDT

Netcracker will participate in "Accelerating cutting-edge digital transformation," which will include the following speakers:

Kim Larsen, CTIO, T-Mobile Netherlands

Daniel Ziguilinsky, CIO, Grupo Gtd

Carlos Longeri, CTO, Grupo Gtd

Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Catalyst Arena Intent-driven autonomous networks for smart mobility

Netcracker joins BT, Orange and Telecom Italia Sparkle in this Catalyst, which puts service providers at the center of the revolutionary smart mobility market with intent-driven operations and a dynamic V2X partner ecosystem.

Click here to learn more and register for the Digital Transformation World Series 2021.

