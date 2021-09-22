St Mark Homes Plc - Half-year Report

22 September 2021

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Unaudited Interim Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021

Review of operations for the six month period ended 30 June 2021

The Directors are pleased to announce the interim results for six months ended 30 June 2021. The company continues to trade as a residential and mixed-use property developer. The trading environment remains challenging and the Directors report a pre-tax loss of £49,419 (2020 loss - £83,758) for the period.

The construction industry has experienced some supply chain delays and cost increases in recent times with pressures on both material and product procurement as well as constraints in terms of labour supply. The knock on effect is a likely delay in recognition of project profits on our Muswell Hill and Uxbridge Road projects into the first half of 2022 (rather than in the current year). Finchley is also expected to deliver profit in 2022 while sales in Sutton are anticipated in late 2022 and early 2023.

The net assets per share stands currently stand at 120p (June 2020 - 125p) at the end of this interim reporting period. A dividend of 3p per share was paid during the period.

A summary of the progress on our current projects is set out below:

Sutton High Street, Sutton

The Group retains a 40% interest in a development site at Sutton High Street. In November 2020 the Group, in association with its joint venture partner, successfully secured planning consent from the London Borough of Sutton for the extension of the ground floor retail space at its previous developed scheme at 324 - 340 High Street, Sutton, together with approval for a new six-storey building comprising 30 residential apartments over ground floor retail space and basement car park on the adjacent land at 342 - 346 High Street. Demolition works commenced in Spring 2021 and Construction works are now underway with completion of the scheme scheduled for the final quarter of 2022.

The Group is in advanced negotiations with a FTSE 100 retailer for the letting of the ground floor retail space and is hopeful that this will lead to the securing of a long lease for this element of the scheme shortly.

The Group plans to commence marketing of the residential element of this scheme later this year.

Gwynne Road, London, SW11

The Group has a 40% interest in the redevelopment of this site with its joint venture partner. The initial phase of the project was completed in 2020 providing a mixed-use development of commercial/retail at ground and mezzanine levels and 33 residential flats above. The apartments have all been sold while the commercial sector of the scheme continues to be marketed by our appointed agents. We obtained an extension to the approved planning uses to include D1 medical uses on the ground floor in July 2020 and are currently exploring additional / further planning options at the development.

Uxbridge Road, Hanwell, W5

The Group has a 50% interest in the redevelopment of this site with full planning permission in place to provide 43 residential units (7 houses and 36 apartments) and ground floor retail fronting Uxbridge Road, Hanwell, West London. The development is located just 200m from the new Crossrail station at Hanwell. Construction of the project is well advanced and is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.The business has already secured a FTSE 100 tenant for 80% of the retail space. The marketing of the residential element commenced in September 2021.

Construction is well underway and is scheduled to be completed toward the end of 2021. Marketing of the scheme is scheduled to commence in October 2021.

Twyford Avenue, Muswell Hill, N2

The Group has taken a 50% joint venture stake in a new build housing scheme in Muswell Hill, North London. This development will see the construction of seven new houses with off street parking in an affluent and much sought after area of North London.

High Road, Finchley,N12

The Group has taken a 50% joint venture stake in a new build housing scheme in Finchley, North London. This development will see the construction of 5 houses.

Demolition is complete and Construction works have commenced and are expected to be completed in late Spring 2022 and marketing is set to commence in early Spring 2022.

Signed on behalf of the board on 22 September 2021

S Ryan

Director

Unaudited Consolidated Profit and loss account and statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2021

2021 2020 Group turnover 108,000 108,000 Cost of sales (14,400) (14,961) Gross Profit 93,600 93,039 Administrative expenses (183,147) (213,201) Operating Profit/(Loss) (89,547) (120,162) Share of operating profit in joint venture - 31,788 ( Loss)/Profit before interest and taxation (89,547) (88,374) Interest receivable and similar income 40,387 77,606 Interest payable and similar charges (260) (72,809) Profit/(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (49,420) (83,578) Taxation on ordinary activities 9,385 15,306 ________ ________ Profit /(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation (40,035) (68,272) ________ ________ Profit/ (Loss) per share - basic and diluted Ordinary shares (0.9)p (1.6)p

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

All recognised gains and losses in the current and prior period are included in the profit and loss account.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance sheet

at 30 June 2021

Jun-21 Jun-21 Jun-20 Jun-20 Non Current assets Tangible assets 1,045 518 Current assets Debtors 5.099,157 5,056,357 Cash at bank and in hand 284,559 866,201 ________ ________ 5,242,146 5,931,558 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (70,557) (595,249) ________ ________ Net current assets 5,171,589 5,567,739 Creditors: amounts falling due in more than one year (38,464) (50,000) ________ ________ Net Assets 5,275,740 5,517,739 ________ ________ Capital and reserves Called up share capital 2,206,051 2,206,501 Capital redemption reserve 1,009,560 1,009,560 Other reserve 211,822 211,822 Share Premium 375,246 375,246 Merger Reserve 327,060 327,060 Profit and loss account 1,145,551 1.387,550 ________ ________ Shareholders' funds 5,275,740 5,517,739 ________ ________

Notes forming part of the unaudited interim report

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

1. Accounting Policies

The financial information contained in this unaudited interim report has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the St Mark Homes PLC audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which have been applied consistently. The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been filed at Companies House. The company's auditors Kingston Smith LLP have not reviewed these interim accounts.

2. Taxation on Profit on ordinary activities



For the purpose of this unaudited interim report, the tax charge is calculated at 19% (2020- 19%) of the taxable (loss)/profit for the period.

3. Earnings per share

Earnings per share has been calculated by dividing the (loss)/profit after tax for the period of (£40,035) (2020 - £68,272) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue of 4,413,003 (2020 - 4,413,003).

4. Non-Statutory Financial Statements

The financial information contained in this unaudited interim report does not constitute full statutory financial statements as defined by section 240 of the Companies Act 1985.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

