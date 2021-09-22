NREL researchers said a profitable and sustainable solar panel recycling industry could establish itself by 2032. Here's how the numbers work.From pv magazine USA If the solar industry wants to claim it has green cred, then solar panels must be managed in a sustainable manner at the end of their usable lives. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Laboratory (NREL) published research that describes how to motivate the market first to reuse solar panels, and then recycle them by guiding national industrial policy to create a financially viable end-of-life solar panel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...