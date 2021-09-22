Exxaro Resources wants to generate clean electricity for its Grootegeluk site in Limpopo province and has opened a tender for the EPC and operations contract.Pretoria-based miner Exxaro Resources Ltd is tendering an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and five-year operations and maintenance contract for a solar project at its Grootegeluk coal mine. Companies have until October 19 to bid to install and operate the planned 70 MWac, grid-connected array at the mine, which is 25km from the town of Lephalale, in the Limpopo province of northern South Africa. A request-for-information ...

