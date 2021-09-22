High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Size Worth $362.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high pressure contrast media injectors market size is expected to reach USD 362.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing number of target diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular, and cancer also the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is a major factor expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

The consumable segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 owing to its benefits such as user-friendly, high efficiency, and minimal contrast media wastage

The single head injectors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the dual-head injector segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The interventional cardiology segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 because of the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and peripheral vascular disease

In 2020, North America dominated the market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of highly advanced medical infrastructure

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness

Read 110 page market research report, "High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Injector Systems, Consumables), By Type, By Application, By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Technological advances have contributed to the expansion of the market. For instance, several advancements in contrast media injector technology have been made to reduce contrast media waste and automate data collection about the dose a patient receives. Automated injector systems, for example, precisely gather the amount of contrast media used, and companies have begun to offer personalized doses for patients based on data from EMR or PACS. Syringeless injectors are one such advancement in lowering contrast media waste.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, orthopedic cases, gastrointestinal diseases, and vascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the demand for contrast injectors, as they are the most common clinical applications for contrast-enhanced imaging systems. As a result of major companies' continued R&D spending and efforts to launch their products at a low cost, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the medical tourism business in the region is rapidly developing. The regional market will be boosted even higher by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased per capita spending.

Grand View Research has segmented the global high pressure contrast media injector market based on product, type, application, end-use, and region:

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Injector Systems



Consumables



Syringes





Tubing





Others

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Single head



Dual head



Syringeless

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Interventional cardiology



Interventional radiology



Endovascular surgery



Interventional neuroradiology

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centres



Ambulatory Surgical Centres

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Switzerland





Belgium



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Thailand





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market

Bracco Group

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Bayer HealthCare LLC

ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

NemotoKyorindo Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co.

Apollo RT Co. Ltd.

VIVID IMAGING

