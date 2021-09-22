Faster than Fast: How OPPO's VOOC Flash Charging turned the smartphone industry on its head

- Reliable, safe, and incredibly quick, it also offers peace of mind with five-star multi-layered protection

- The newly launched Reno6 Series consists of three models, all equipped with this leading charging technology that stands out from competition

- A five minute charge provides four hours of video watching or 100 minutes of gaming

- The Reno6 Series is available to purchase across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reno6 series, recently launched by global technology brand OPPO comes equipped with the brands iconic VOOC Flash Charge. As a pioneer of the technology, OPPO takes a closer look into its leading flash charge technology and holw it continues to shape the smartphone industry.

A must-have for users who use their smartphone to game, watch videos and create amazing content, OPPO's SuperVOOC Flash Charge is not only reliable and incredibly fast, it also uses the highest level of multi-layered protection with all key nodes including the adapter, USB cable, cellphone and battery protected by intelligent chips.

With the popularization of apps like games and videos that consume huge amounts of power and large-scale commercial 5G use, there are new requirements for mobile phone battery life and charging experiences. Today, a quick five minute charge of a Reno6 smartphone using VOOC Flash Charge technology provides users with an impressive four hour video watch time or 100 minutes of PUBG mobile gaming.

Guided by the user-led brand value, OPPO is continuously improving its VOOC Flash Charge technology to meet the different charging needs of users in all weathers, across multiple devices, in any number of situations, and to alleviate the 'charge anxiety' of users in the 5G era.

BRINGING TRANSFORMATIVE SOLUTIONS

OPPO, which rolled out its highly anticipated Reno6 Series on September 7th, 2021 has always been at the forefront of bringing transformative solutions to the smartphone industry. In 2014, the tech giant turned the phone charging market on its head when it pioneered its proprietary rapid change technology 'VOOC Flash Charge', becoming the first in the industry to offer a low-voltage, fast-charging solution which has completely changed the way we use smartphones.

Since then, the global technology pioneer has continuously strived to improve and upgrade its VOOC technology to offer even faster and safer flash charging to millions of consumers worldwide.

In 2018, it debuted SuperVOOC, which had twice the charging power of its predecessor. The following year, OPPO unveiled its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, breaking the previous record. Not one to rest on its laurels, OPPO last year unveiled its future cutting-edge 125W charging technology, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, the ultra-small portable 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, as well as the 110W mini flash charger. In 2021, OPPO launched its new project-The Flash Initiative, at MWCSH, bringing its proprietary VOOC technology to automobiles, public spaces and chips inside a wide variety of technologies.

Currently OPPO VOOC flash charge series has supported 30+ OPPO models. Based on VOOC flash charge technology, OPPO has launched a variety of peripheral accessories including flash charge portable power banks, and flash charge car chargers, and reached cross-border cooperation with Gundam, Pokémon, EVA Evangelion, Detective Conan and others to become a leader in the industry.

FIVE LEVELS OF PROTECTIVE LAYERING

OPPO has always placed efficiency and safety at the forefront of its development of Flash Charge technology. OPPO has always upheld this concept to the whole charging system, dedicating to providing the most comprehensive hardware & software level charging protection.

VOOC uses five levels of protective layering. Here's a lowdown on each of these layers:

First layer: Protective circuit on the adapter which eradicates hidden danger from the root even if internal circuit is broken.

An intelligent chip which detects the voltage and current to check if it's safe to make a flash charge.

Electrical switch on the connector which acts as a second line of defense against voltage and current fluctuations.

Advanced protection on the cellphone end.

Voltage-fusing protection to guard against deviations from normal limits.

In addition, a safety scheme is in place from the adapter all the way through to the battery. Dedicated charging control units in both the device and the adapter monitor the status of components in real time, checking battery temperature, voltage, current, path impedance and numerous other parameters. The system can then respond quickly if any parameter strays outside the norm, to avoid abnormal charging.

GO BEYONG THE WIDER ECOLOGY

As of June 2021, OPPO has over 195 milion flash charge users world wide, applied for more than 3,000 flash charge-related patents worldwide, owns over 1,500 granted patents, and has licensed the flash charge technology to nearly 40 companies, making it one of the fastest and safest technologies currently available in the world.

As a leader in flash charge technology, OPPO attaches great importance to the building of a robust ecosystem that supports flash charge protocols widely used in the industry to deliver the benefits of its flash charge solutions to more users. This year, OPPO took things to a whole new level with the launch of its latest project, The Flash Initiative, at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWCS), aims to bring faster charging to every area of users' lives including automobiles, public spaces and charging accessories.

Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager of OPPO MEA said, "Modern-day smartphones come with big, bright screens and high-end features that consume huge amounts of power and increase battery drain. Based on this observation and guided by the user-led brand value, we are continuously improving our VOOC Flash Charge technology to meet the requirements of users in all climates and situations across multiple devices. We are thrilled to offer the same fast-charging technology which has become synonymous with our brand in the latest Reno6 Series, complementing its innovative design and raft of high-tech features."

Customers can experience the VOOC flash charging themselves in the Reno6 Series, now available for purchase across OPPO's e-commerce websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf at a retail price of AED 2,999 for the Reno6 Pro 5G, AED 2,199 for Reno6 5G, and AED 1,499 for Reno6 Z 5G.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

