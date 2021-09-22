DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2021 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP
DEALING DATE: 21/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 648.1702
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 199065
CODE: FTSE
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 122713 EQS News ID: 1235200 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235200&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 22, 2021 06:17 ET (10:17 GMT)