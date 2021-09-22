Cygnet Infotech, a leading technology company strengthens its presence in Middle East, India & Europe

It grew its Tax Technology business by 95% this year

The company, with its headquarters in India , has presence in over 35 countries both for its Tax Tech Business and other Business Lines

Cygnet Infotech's Tax technology business grew 95% for FY 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20

It is accredited as a qualified solution with the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT).

More than 130 million e-Invoices in India are generated via Cygnet Tax Tech's Compliance Portal

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet InfoTech is a global technology company with its headquarters in Ahmedabad, India. It is one of the most trusted indirect tax solution providers. More than 130 million e-Invoices in India are generated via Cygnet Tax Tech's Compliance Portal. It is now becoming a renowned player in the global Tax-Tech market.

Cygnet Infotech strengthened its roots in the Middle East region. It has recently launched its e-Invoicing platform for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is accredited as a qualified solution with the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT). It will now provide technical solutions for the issuance of electronic invoices & electronic notes. This will enable enterprises to comply with the implementations of the electronic invoicing system in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the recent VAT regulation being implemented in Oman region, Cygnet Infotech has extended its enterprise VAT Compliance Platform in Oman. Cygnet Infotech is working with one of the largest retailers in the region to comply with the VAT Regulation.

On these recent developments, Founder & Managing Director, Niraj Hutheesing stated, "We are very happy that the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) has trusted us. Cygnet Infotech will continue to provide a solid technical support with its Tax Tech Platform. We provide end-to-end automated solutions for all compliance requirements across regions and are really excited to have reached new markets like Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates etc, along with India, UK and rest of the Europe after providing our tech enabled tax solutions to more than 500+ corporates in the past."

Cygnet Infotech's technology expertise is based on building blocks architecture and equipped with Hyper automation capabilities that leverage RPA, AI-ML, ETL Tools and ready to use built-in connectors. This will enable corporates to automate their data extraction and compliance submissions. Cygnet Infotech has proven their expertise across regions by implementing such solutions with multiple ERP and legacy systems.

Cygnet Infotech has also announced the acquisition of euVAT Online, a UK-based company that provides cloud-based VAT technology solution. euVAT online has been at the forefront of VAT technology for more than 20 years. Their product is extensively used by CFOs and tax managers of top blue-chip companies and by leading international tax advisors. It provides solutions for all aspects of professional back-office support for Indirect Taxation filing.

This newly acquired solution will allow corporates and tax professionals to automatically manage their VAT Reclaims, Report management for the VAT returns, and directly link and integrate their Amazon systems to prepare a ready file for VAT Returns to respective authorities. As part of this acquisition, the management team of euVAT online will now join Cygnet Infotech's UK based subsidiary. The acquisition will lead to an enhanced ground presence and new customer base for Cygnet Infotech across the UK and rest of the Europe.

The company has enhanced its people strength by 25% in the past year. It also underwent a rebranding exercise to unify all its sub-brands under one master brand of Cygnet Infotech.

About Cygnet Infotech:

Established in 2000,?Cygnet Infotech?works with clients across 35 countries and has teams across multiple regions. Cygnet Infotech's offerings range from Technology Services, Products, and Tax Technology solutions.?Aligned with its vision of providing technology-enabled business solutions, Cygnet Infotech delivers end-to-end solutions for clients' most pressing business needs.

Cygnet Infotech works with Fortune 500 enterprise corporations, medium sized businesses, fast-paced start-ups, and Government Bodies. Its wide range of solutions include Tax Technology Solutions, Digital Transformation, Product Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Test Automation, Digital signing solutions, and more. Discover more at: Cygnet Infotech

Sales Contact | Akash Choudhary: akash.chaudhary@cygnetinfotech.com

Media Contact |Arushi Dhar: arushi.dhar@cygnetinfotech.com