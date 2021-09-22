AECOM signs MOU focused on using green hydrogen to support post-earthquake recovery and growth in the country's central Apennines region

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spanish renewables group Iberdrola, and Italian partners Cinque International and Ancitel Energy and Environment, to upgrade Italy's historic Apennine diesel railway with hydrogen trains. This project aims to aid economic growth for the Apennine region.

"We are excited to bring our technical expertise in the development of smart cities and new energy to this project, working with our partners to progress this first-of-a-kind railway for Italy. As leaders in environmental, social and governance (ESG), our work to develop these new energy projects will support the European Union's net-zero carbon targets," said Troy Rudd, AECOM's chief executive officer. "It will also drive innovation in our industry and attract people and business back to this isolated, inland area of Italy that has been impacted by seismic events in recent years. The aim of this ambitious project is to find ways to build back sustainably, using new energy technology to create job opportunities and boost economic growth for communities in the region."

AECOM and its partners are working on four projects to support sustainable economic recovery in the region, which was badly affected by earthquakes in 2009 and 2016 and has suffered from decades of depopulation. The first project is the upgrade of the 300km Apennine line, which will be one of Italy's first hydrogen railways. The line runs from the town of Sansepolcro in the northern province of Arezzo, to Sulmona, a city in the central province of L'Aquila. The focus on this line is strategically important because it connects a number of inland areas through four central regions. A portion of the line has not been electrified, currently using diesel trains that will be replaced as part of the program.

The MOU also includes pre-feasibility work for a new rail line powered by green hydrogen linking Rome with Ascoli Piceno, a province in the Marche region. The third project is to assess the potential for diffused green hydrogen manufacturing activity in the region. The final project will look at ways to apply new energy and environmental technologies in post-earthquake reconstruction.

The projects align with the aims of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, a European Commission-led group looking at an ambitious deployment of hydrogen technologies by 2030 to support the EU's commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. In July 2021, the Apennine Railway project was pre-selected by the European Commission in its framework of activities for the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which aims to build a pipeline of viable investment projects and scale up the deployment of green hydrogen in Europe.

Under the MOU, AECOM is leading engineering and program management, with Iberdrola acting as industrial partner.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005194/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brendan Ranson-Walsh

Vice President, Global Communications Corporate Responsibility

1.213.996.2367

Brendan.Ranson-Walsh@aecom.com



Investor Contact:

Will Gabrielski

Senior Vice President, Finance Investor Relations

1.213.593.8208

William.Gabrielski@aecom.com