The "World Carbon Neutrality Forum" (WCNF) was announced today by the former President of the European Council (2004) and former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern. Mr Ahern is currently co-chair of the Interaction of Council of Former Heads of State and Government, and the Eco Global Forum.

The date of 22nd September has been chosen to mark the first anniversary of President Xi's double carbon commitment and his efforts towards a community with a shared future. The Forum is established to promote climate cooperation between China, the United States, Europe, and the rest of the World.

In its first year of operation, the World Carbon Neutrality Forum will be held virtually and transmitted by a dedicated video platform called the World Carbon Neutrality Media Network. The Forum will be based on a Davos model and will seek to stimulate thoughts globally by leadership on decarbonisation. It is a pluralistic organisation which will meet each quarter and will invite current and former Heads of State and Prime Ministers from developed and developing countries to discuss global decarbonisation targets.

The World Carbon Neutrality Forum will be based on the consensus model as proposed in the Paris Climate Agreement it will bring together government leaders, global companies, institutions, scientists to promote and discuss knowledge of related topics such as climate change, carbon neutrality and new energy technology.

It is committed to empowering the global carbon neutral revolution and promoting the national awakening of green awareness. The Forum has commenced cooperation with several of the world's leading academic, business, non-governmental organisations and institutions to initiate the first forum which will take place in January 2022.

The "World Carbon Neutrality Media Network" (WCNMN) was announced to commence broadcasting in 2022. It will be a global media and cloud video conference platform similar to TED, which focuses on the national decarbonisation targets and promotes climate cooperation between Europe, China, the United States and the rest of the World. Its objective is to provide a dedicated platform to bring together influential thought leaders.

Ms. Yang Lan, a well-known media proprietor and journalist, will serve as the chief host and be responsible for moderating WCNMN sessions and debates. Other sessions may be conducted to respond to topical issues on climate action and climate change that might arise.

Commenting on the announcement today Mr Ahern said:

"Without doubt climate change is the central issue challenging world leaders economically, politically and socially. What is required of a single generation is a scale of change ordinarily phased in over several decades. The politics to deliver that change will require political courage and skill."

"Throughout my career I have always tried to cultivate the spirit of partnership and consensus. I am delighted to be Chair of the World Carbon Neutrality Forum because I believe collaboration, cooperation and coalition are key to substantial change. When it comes to climate action we need borderless dialogue

"The World Carbon Neutrality Media Network will provide an opportunity for industry leaders and Governments to listen to each other and take practical solutions from each other if we are to collectively realise global decarbonisation targets.

"As part of the European Green Deal, the Commission proposed in September 2020 to raise the 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target, including emissions and removals, to at least 55% compared to 1990. It looked at the actions required across all sectors, including increased energy efficiency and renewable energy, and started the process of making detailed legislative proposals by July 2021 to implement and achieve the increased ambition. This will enable the EU to move towards a climate-neutral economy and implement its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

"In addition the clear goal of carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 was declared on this day last year by President Xi Jinping of China. Recent announcements from China as well as the recently renewed commitment by the United States to the Paris Agreement means that policy and political momentum are moving in the same direction on carbon neutrality.

"The activity amounts to a paradigm shift and I believe there is an opportunity for a leadership voice to emerge to articulate the value of net zero-carbon target. The World Carbon Neutrality Forum will seek to find our collective voice through a network for like minded political and business leaders and will provide a collaborative forum to motivate and share experience."

