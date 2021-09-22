The €7.4 million scheme is being financed through the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism 2014-2021. Rebates will cover up to 85% of the costs for buying and installing a PV system.Croatia's Ministry of Regional Development and EU Funds has launched a rebate scheme for rooftop PV installations. The €7.4 million program will be funded through the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism 2014-2021 and rebates will cover up to 85% of the costs for buying and installing a PV system. Businesses and homeowners will have time until November 29 to submit their project proposals. According to ...

