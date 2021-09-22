

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $627.0 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $638.9 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $4.54 billion from $4.36 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q1): $4.54 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.



