Interim Results -4

22-Sep-2021 / 12:00 GMT/BST

22 September 2021 Arricano Real Estate plc

("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021

Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine with over 148,100 sqm of gross leasable area under operation and land for a further three sites under development.

Highlights

-- Operating activity was still affected by COVID-19 restrictions with the shopping centres in differentregions partially closed for up to 59 days

-- Group revenue increased by 19% to USD 16.9 million (2020: USD 14.2 million)

-- Underlying operating profit before revaluation of investment property increased by 23% to USD 11.9million (2020: USD 9.6 million)

-- Group average occupancy was 99.5%, as at 30 June 2021

-- Investment property revaluation loss of USD 9.0 million was due to the Hryvnia strengthening against theUS Dollar, this was then offset by a foreign exchange gain of USD 10.2 million included in Other ComprehensiveIncome

-- The total value of the investment property portfolio comprised USD 281.6 million (31 December 2020: USD275.5 million)

-- Net asset value increased to USD 125.2 million (31 December 2020: USD 119.4 million)

-- Cash flows from operating activity were USD 10.0 million, an increase by 52% compared to the six monthended 30 June 2020

-- Average cost of bank loans continued to decrease, down from 10.1% as at 31 December 2020, to 8.3% as at30 June 2021

Ganna Chubotina, Chief Executive Officer of Arricano, commented:

"Despite the challenges created by the global pandemic, our portfolio of shopping centres continued to operate close to capacity with occupancy at 99.5%. This demonstrates, in our view, that we have been successful in supporting some of our tenants through the last 18 months and equally importantly the appeal amongst our tenant base of retaining their retail presence in our centres over a period when the retail market has been very challenging. While the impact of COVID-19 remains, normal trading is returning which enables us to switch from protecting the business to once again growing it."

For further information please contact:

CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Ganna Chubotina Tel: +357 25 582 535 Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding/Ben Good Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Tim Robertson/Fergus Young

Chief Executive Officer's Report

Introduction

I am pleased to be reporting on a positive trading performance for the first six months of 2021. While the effects of the global pandemic are still visible, visitor numbers to our shopping centres accelerated fast when restrictions were lifted, much faster than when they were lifted in 2020 and continue to rise; indicating that our customers are no longer avoiding social space for fear of COVID-19 and are instead keen to return to normal retail patterns.

Our ability to retain occupancy at 99.5% during a very challenging period for all retailers reflects well on our business. This led to revenue generation of USD 16.9 million, which is just 2% below pre-COVID-19 revenue levels in 2019, a good result especially as the portfolio was partially closed for nearly two of the six months under review. That being the case, the Company is performing well and is positioned, assuming trading remains restriction free, to continue to grow and develop.

Overall, we believe the retail market is recovering, in response to increased consumer spending and a general improvement in consumer confidence.

Results

Recurring revenues for the period increased by 19% to USD 16.9 million (2020: USD 14.2 million). Underlying operating profit before revaluation of investment property increased to USD 11.9 million (2020: USD 9.6 million).

The revaluation of the investment property portfolio, resulted in a loss of USD 9.0 million (6 months 2020: gain of USD 30.1 million), caused by the rise in value of the Hryvna against the USD dollar. However, the revaluation effect was offset by foreign exchange gains in the amount of USD 10.2 million included in Other Comprehensive Income. The total value of investment property portfolio comprised USD 281.6 million (31 December 2020: USD 275.5 million).

The Company has continued to make excellent progress in bringing the cost of borrowings down with the average cost of bank loans decreasing from an average of 10.1% as at 31 December 2020 to 8.3% as at 30 June 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities was USD 10.0 million with Group cash balances as at 30 June 2021 of USD 15.0 million (31 December 2020: USD 12.0 million).

Net asset value increased to USD 125.2 million (31 December 2020: USD 119.4 million).

Operating Review

Each year our shopping centres welcome tens of millions of visitors. To maintain and grow this level of interest and loyalty, which Arricano has achieved over the last years, requires hard work and a continual focus on evolving the customer experience. In 2021, despite the distractions of managing the impact of the pandemic, 41 new tenants were introduced into the portfolio.

New additions improve retail mix within each mall by expanding the most successful product categories. In the Rayon shopping mall, the fast fashion and electronics categories were expanded and in the Prospect shopping mall, the well-known French sports retailer Decathlon opened in May 2021 with a 2,000 sqm retail space, quickly adding to both visitor numbers and operating income.

As the challenges associated with the pandemic have reduced, key categories such as fast fashion, sporting goods, home appliances and electronics, and goods for home and interior have shown positive turnover growth in comparison to 2020 when shopping centres were under greater restrictions.

Alongside introducing new tenants into the retail mix, the Group continued to focus on direct dialogue with individual tenants with a focus on promoting closer working partnerships. Sharing of data is also key to evolving tenant partnerships. In the period under review, the Group has been testing and implementing new analytical products for tracking customer behavior, tenant turnover and providing a greater analysis of footfall across multiple different categories, as well as conversion into sales and other trading indicators, all in real time.

It is worth noting there has been a gradual recovery in the F&B segment as well as a moderate recovery in cinemas and entertainment centres, though they continue to operate with some restrictions relating to social distancing.

Operational experience gained in 2020 and the reduced impact of the pandemic enabled the introduction of a smart-leasing strategy. Each tenant was judged individually when providing assistance in rent relief based on their sales performance which, together with a general improvement in trading by all tenants, led to very low vacancy rates in the portfolio.

The safety of all visitors and employees remains the Group's first priority. Alongside adhering to strict PPE protocols, Arricano introduced vaccination points across all shopping centres with the assistance of local authorities and support of the Ministry of Health. As part of this initiative, all Arricano shopping centre employees were given an opportunity to be vaccinated.

Arricano continues to focus on promoting offline shopping through multiple communication venues, including cultural and art exhibitions. Recently, a new unique project in the Prospect shopping mall drew out the influences fashion and professional life have had on each other. This was a very popular project and, along with other similar projects, has helped to increase footfall and visit times.

While development projects have naturally slowed over the past 18 months, the Group is progressing the Lukianivka project, Kyiv. Although there have been a number of delays, commitment to the project remains unchanged and it is still expected to open in 2023.

As part of the Group's ESG policy, we continue to support our shopping centres' communities with charitable and educational activities, which also help to strengthen local loyalty, stimulate footfall and increase both visit times and number of stores visited. We also continue to engage with consumers around social responsibility topics focusing on brands with strong social responsibility credentials and/or extensive charitable works.

People

The first half-year of 2021 was still challenging for the Company, but the successful performance of the Group reflects high levels of commitment and hard work from all employees of Arricano and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank them.

Changes to the Board

In July 2021, Urmas Somelar decided to retire as a Director and as Chairman of the Board for personal reasons.

The Board has agreed that Mr Georgios Komodromos, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will succeed Mr Somelar as Chairman pending the appointment of a permanent independent successor.

Management and the Directors would like to thank Mr Somelar for his contribution and valuable advice over the last few years.

Outlook

Though the market situation and shopping centres performance within the remaining months of 2021 directly depends on the pandemic dynamics and any potential restrictions, with our focus on long-term partnerships with our tenants, I feel confident we will continue to perform and are well placed to make a good start in 2022.

30 June 2021 31 December Note (unaudited) 2020 (in thousands of USD) Assets Non-current assets Investment property 4 281,581 275,452 Long-term VAT receivable 4,297 4,130 Property and equipment 113 94 Intangible assets 118 126 Total non-current assets 286,109 279,802 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,270 1,673 Prepayments made and other assets 594 479 VAT receivable 308 576 Assets classified as held for sale 1,591 1,529 Income tax receivable 391 380 Cash and cash equivalents 14,988 12,062 Total current assets 19,142 16,699 Total assets 305,251 296,501 30 June 2021 31 December Note (unaudited) 2020 (in thousands of USD) Equity and Liabilities Equity Share capital 67 67 Share premium 183,727 183,727 Non-reciprocal shareholders contribution 59,713 59,713 Retained earnings 66,756 67,142 Other reserves (61,983) (61,983) Foreign currency translation differences (123,046) (129,272) Total equity 125,234 119,394 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 5 70,266 73,458 Long-term trade and other payables 6 15,935 15,330 Long-term advances received 281 - Other long-term liabilities 7 31,469 31,462 Deferred tax liability 6,243 5,796 Total non-current liabilities 124,194 126,046 Current liabilities Short-term loans and borrowings 5 35,317 32,360 Short-term trade and other payables 6 4,001 3,712 Taxes payable other than income tax 4,246 5,015 Short-term advances received 6,158 5,503 Other short-term liabilities 7 6,101 4,471 Total current liabilities 55,823 51,061 Total liabilities 180,017 177,107 Total equity and liabilities 305,251 296,501

These consolidated interim condensed financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 September 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

George Komodromos Juri Pold Director Director Six months Six months ended 30 ended Note June 2021 30 June 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD, except for earnings per share) Revenue 8 16,906 14,237 (Loss) / Gain on revaluation of investment property (9,027) 30,096 Goods, raw materials and services used (483) (378) Operating expenses (3,463) (3,122) Employee costs (1,019) (1,031) Depreciation and amortization (57) (66) Profit from operating activities 2,857 39,736 Finance income 9 2,381 103 Finance costs 10 (6,362) (12,702) (Loss) / Profit before income tax (1,124) 27,137 Income tax gain / (expense) 11 738 (5,054) (Loss) / Profit for the period (386) 22,083 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign exchange (losses)/gains on monetary items that form part of net investment 11,322 (33,427) in the foreign operation, net of tax effect Foreign currency translation differences (5,096) 14,397 Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 6,226 (19,030) Other comprehensive income 6,226 (19,030) Total comprehensive income for the period 5,840 3,053 Weighted average number of shares (in shares) 103,270,637 103,270,637 Basic and diluted earnings per share, USD (0.0037) 0.21 Six months Six months ended ended Note 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax (1,124) 27,137 Adjustments for: Interest income, excluding foreign exchange gain 9 (338) (103) Interest expenses, excluding foreign exchange loss 10 6,362 5,574 Loss/ (gain) on revaluation of investment property 4(a) 9,027 (30,096) Depreciation and amortization 57 66 Unrealised foreign exchange (gain)/loss (1,982) 7,115 Allowance for bad debts 133 22 Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 12,135 9,715 Change in trade and other receivables and prepayments made and other assets 342 (807) Change in VAT receivable 221 (995) Change in trade and other payables 285 (95) Change in advances received 825 (238) Change in other liabilities 1,256 - Change in taxes payable (835) 549 Income tax paid (605) (679) Interest paid (2,401) (2,166) Cash flows from operating activities 9,967 6,540 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investment property, excluding capitalized borrowing costs and (4,059) (10,423) settlements of payables due to constructors Acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets (68) (22) Interest received 96 103

Cash flows used in investing activities (4,031) (10,342) Six months ended Six months ended Note 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 3,192 8,000 Repayment of borrowings (6,398) (5,991) Cash flows from/ (used in) financing activities (3,206) 2,009 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,730 (1,793) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 12,062 6,905 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 196 (217) Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 14,988 4,895 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Non-reciprocal Foreign Share Share shareholders Retained Other currency Total capital premium contribution earnings reserves translation differences (in thousands of USD) Balances at 1 January 2020 67 183,727 59,713 46,962 (61,983) (100,581) 127,905 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period (unaudited) 22,083 22,083 Foreign exchange gains on monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign (33,427) (33,427) operation, net of tax effect (unaudited) Foreign currency translation differences 14,397 14,397 (unaudited) Total other comprehensive income (19,030) (19,030) Total comprehensive income for the period 22,083 (19,030) 3,053 Balances at 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 67 183,727 59,713 69,045 (61,983) (119,611) 130,958 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Non-reciprocal Foreign Share Share shareholders Retained Other currency Total capital premium contribution earnings reserves translation differences (in thousands of USD) Balances at 1 January 2021 67 183,727 59,713 67,142 (61,983) (129,272) 119,394 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period (unaudited) (386) (386) Foreign exchange gains on monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign 11,322 11,322 operation, net of tax effect (unaudited) Foreign currency translation differences (5,096) (5,096) (unaudited) Total other comprehensive income 6,226 6,226 Total comprehensive income for the period (386) 6,226 5,840 Balances at 30 June 2021 (unaudited) 67 183,727 59,713 66,756 (61,983) (123,046) 125,234 1. Background a. Organisation and operations

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Arricano, the Company or the Parent Company) is a public company that was incorporated in Cyprus and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registered address is office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus. Arricano and its subsidiaries are referred to as the Group, and their principal place of business is in Ukraine.

The main activities of the Group are investing in the development of new properties in Ukraine and leasing them out. As at 30 June 2021, the Group operates shopping centres in Kyiv, Simferopol, Zaporizhzhya and Kryvyi Rig with a total leasable area of over 148,100 square meters and is in the process of development of two new investment projects in Kyiv and Odesa, with one more project to be developed. b. Business environment

The Group's operations are primarily located in Ukraine. Consequently, the Group is exposed to the economic and financial markets of Ukraine, which display characteristics of an emerging market. The political and economic situation in Ukraine has been subject to significant turbulence in recent years. The legal, tax and regulatory frameworks continue development, but are subject to varying interpretations and frequent changes which, together with other legal and fiscal impediments, contribute to the challenges faced by entities operating in Ukraine. Additionally, an armed conflict in certain parts of Lugansk and Donetsk regions, which started in spring 2014, has not been resolved and part of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions remains under control of the self-proclaimed republics, and Ukrainian authorities are not currently able to fully enforce Ukrainian laws on this territory. Various events in March 2014 led to the accession of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation, which was not recognised by Ukraine and many other countries. Consequently, operations in the country involve risks that do not typically exist in other markets.

Despite this, the world's economy was significantly affected by COVID-19 pandemic. After the economic crisis held in 2020, in the first half-year 2021 there was a strengthening of the Ukrainian, Russian Federation and Cyprus operating environments. The local authorities are introducing some operating restrictions from time to time, however, these restrictions allow the businesses to operate at least at the minimum level.

During 6 months period ended 30 June 2021, the Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian Ruble have strengthened against US dollar, a positive indicator of the economic situation in the areas of operations of the Group's shopping centres.

The management of the company is already seeing consumer confidence returning, evidenced by the gradual increase in visitor numbers across Company's portfolio. As before, the strategy remains centred around improving customer experiences. Management seeks innovative ways to influence and stimulate consumers, encouraging them to visit the shopping centres and once inside focus on creating the right balance between retail, leisure and socialising.

These consolidated interim condensed financial statements reflect management's current assessment of the impact of the business environment on the operations and the financial position of the Group. The future business environment may differ from management's assessment.

2 Basis of preparation

(a) Statement of compliance

These consolidated interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union (EU) and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020 ("last annual financial statements"). Selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the last annual financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020. These consolidated interim condensed financial statements do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union (EU).

The results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the full year.

(b) Judgements and estimates

Preparing the consolidated interim condensed financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these consolidated interim condensed financial statements, significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020. c. Functional and presentation currency

The functional currency of Arricano Real Estate PLC is the US dollar (USD). The Group entities are located in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation and have the Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH) and Russian Rouble (RUB) as their functional currencies, since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in the aforementioned currencies. The Group entities located in Cyprus, Estonia, Isle of Man and BVI have the US dollar as their functional currency, since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in US dollar.

For the benefits of principal users, the management choose to present the consolidated interim condensed financial statements in USD, rounded to the nearest thousand.

In translating the consolidated interim condensed financial statements into USD the Group follows a translation policy in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates and the following rates are used:

-- Historical rates: for the equity accounts, except for net profit or loss and other comprehensive income(loss) for the year.

-- Year-end rate: for all assets and liabilities.

-- Rates at the dates of transactions: for the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive incomeand for capital transactions.

UAH and RUB are not freely convertible currencies outside Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and, accordingly, any conversion of UAH and RUB amounts into USD should not be construed as a representation that UAH and RUB amounts have been, could be, or will be in the future, convertible into USD at the exchange rate shown, or any other exchange rate.

The principal USD exchange rates used in the preparation of these consolidated interim condensed financial statements are as follows:

Currency 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 UAH 27.18 28.27 RUB 72.37 73.88

Average USD exchange rates for the six months period ended 30 June are as follows:

Currency 2021 2020 UAH 27.78 25.98 RUB 74.33 69.34

As at the date that these consolidated interim condensed financial statements are authorised for issue, 22 September 2021, the exchange rate is UAH 26.71 to USD 1.00 and RUB 73.21 to USD 1.00. d. Going concern

As at 30 June 2021, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by USD 36,681 thousand (unaudited).

At the same time, the Group had positive equity of USD 125,234 thousand (unaudited) as at 30 June 2021, and generated positive cash flows from operating activities of USD 9,967 thousand (unaudited) for the six months then ended.

Management is undertaking the following measures in order to ensure the Group's continuing operation on a going concern basis:

-- Management makes all efforts to keep occupancy rates of its shopping centers at current levels. Besides,the Group managed to gradually increase its rental rates during the reporting period for existing tenants.

-- The Group expects it will be able to draw on existing facilities granted from entities under commoncontrol, should this be required for operational and other needs of the Group.

-- In accordance with the forecast for 2021 that is being revised on ongoing basis, taking into accountalready existing and potential future impact of COVID-19 on the Group's financial performance, the Group plans toearn revenue that together with other measures undertaken by the Group's management, including negotiations withlenders, will give an ability to settle the Group's current liabilities in the normal course of business.

-- In addition, management expects that certain lenders will not exercise their right to require settlementof accrued interest for total amount of USD 8,126 thousand, and thus according to the respective agreements, after1 August 2021 this accrued interest will be capitalised and reclassified to non-current liabilities in accordancewith contractual terms (see Note 15).

Management believes that notwithstanding any material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future exists, the measures that management undertakes, as described above, will allow the Group to maintain positive working capital, generate positive operating cash flows and continue business operations on going concern basis.

These consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realisation of assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. e. Measurement of fair values

A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities.

When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses market observable data as far as possible. Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).

Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorised in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement.

The Group recognises transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.

Further information about the assumptions made in measuring fair values is included in the following notes:

-- Note 4(b) - investment property; and

-- Note 12(a) - fair values. f. Segment reporting

An operating segment is a component of the Group that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, including revenues and expenses that relate to transactions with any of the Group's other components. Management believes that during the six months ended 30 June 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group operated in and was managed as one operating segment, being property investment.

3 Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these consolidated interim condensed financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The changes in accounting policies are also expected to be reflected in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2021.

A number of other new pronouncements are effective from 1 January 2021 but they do not have a material effect on the Group's financial statements.

4 Investment property

(a) Movements in investment property

Movements in investment properties for the six months ended 30 June 2021 are as follows: fair value loss on revaluation in the amount of USD 9,027 thousand (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2020: fair value gain on revaluation in the amount of USD 30,096 thousand (unaudited)); currency translation gain in the amount of USD 10,179 thousand (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2020: loss USD 33,049 thousand (unaudited)); and additions in the amount of USD 4,987 thousand (unaudited) (six months ended 30 June 2020: USD 8,040 thousand(unaudited)).

As at 30 June 2021, in connection with loans and borrowings, the Group pledged as security investment property with a carrying value of USD 160,500 thousand (unaudited) (31 December 2020: USD 160,500 thousand) (refer to Note 13(a)). a. Determination of fair value

The fair value measurement, developed for determination of fair value of the Group's investment property, is categorised within the Level 3 category due to the significance of unobservable inputs to the entire measurement, except for certain land held on the leasehold which is not associated with completed property and is therefore categorised within the Level 2 category. As at 30 June 2021, the fair value of investment property categorised within the Level 2 category is USD 29,400 thousand (unaudited) (31 December 2020: USD 29,400 thousand).

The most recent independent revaluation of investment property took place as at 31 December 2020. To assist with the estimation of the fair value of the Group's investment property, which is represented by the shopping centres, management engaged registered independent appraiser Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate network, having a recognised professional qualification and recent experience in the location and categories of the projects being valued.

Group Management carefully considered investment property revaluation as at 30 June 2021. In light of the analysis of the retail property market, Group Management took a decision not to engage an independent property appraiser as at 30 June 2021. The reason for the decision is that the estimated value of property denominated in USD did not change significantly as compared to 31 December 2020.

The fair values are based on the estimated rental value of property. A market yield is applied to the estimated rental value to arrive at the gross property valuation. When actual rents differ materially from the estimated rental value, adjustments are made to reflect actual rents. The valuation is prepared in accordance with the practice standards contained in the Appraisal and Valuation Standards published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") or in accordance with International Valuation Standards published by the International Valuation Standards Council.

