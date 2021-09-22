Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cary Group Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (168/21)

On request of Cary Group Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559040-9388, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from September 23, 2021. The company has 93,333,150 (ordinary and preference) shares as per today's date. Short Name: CARY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 113,848,996 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016609671 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 235059 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4010 Automobiles & parts -------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB