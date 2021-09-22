

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Wholesale prices decreased 1.4 percent annually in August, following a 2.1 percent decline in July.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.8 percent in August, after a 2.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Prices for export sales decreased by 0.8 percent monthly in August and fell 1.7 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales fell 0.1 percent on month in August and grew 2.8 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

