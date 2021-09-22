

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deaths due to coronavirus infection in the United States continue to remain above the 2000-a-day mark for the second consecutive week.



The alarming trend was evident in most of the days since September 8, the day when daily Covid deaths in the country crossed the 2000 mark for the first time since February.



With 2331 new coronavirus casualties reporting on Tuesday, the national total has increased to 678,503, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The weekly average of Covid deaths - 2,046 - marks 36 percent increase in two weeks.



120778 additional cases took the national Covid infection toll to 42,413,623.



Different from the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States, hospitalizations due to the pandemic is steadily coming down.



The number of people hospitalized in the country has declined to 91,803, according to data compiled by New York Times. It marks 9 percent decrease within a fortnight.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 15,953 - and most Covid-related deaths - 346 - Tuesday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the Covid metrics, with 4,571,299 cases and a total of 68278 people dying due to the disease there.



1,775,075 tests were conducted nationally, marking 16 percent increase in two weeks.



32,830,025 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 182,012,343 people in the United States, or 54.8 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 82.9 percent of people above 65.



A total of 212,255,202 people, or 63.9 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



386,780,816 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



